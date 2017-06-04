Ariana has returned to perform in Manchester, less than two weeks after the terrorist attack during a performance of the Dangerous Woman Tour at Manchester Arena.

The took to the stage at Old Trafford for a selection of her biggest hits. Opening with ‘Be Alright’, she also performed ‘Break Free’.

At the end of the performance, Ariana was visibly tearful as she left the stage after a burst of pink confetti.

She collaborated with Victoria Monet and, The Black Eyed Peas, and the Paris Wood high school choir during the fundraising concert.

Ariana later returned to perform ‘The Way’ with boyfriend Mac Miller.

“Thank you so much for being here tonight, I love y’all so much,” Ariana told the crowd before bringing out her friend Miley Cyrus to perform a cover of ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’.

“I want to thank you so much for coming together for being so strong and unified,” she said.

Before she took to the stage, Ariana’s manager Scooter Braun read a message from Adam, who was injured in the bombing. “Don’t go forward in anger. Love spreads,” the message read.

The concert at Manchester’s Old Trafford also featured performances from Take That, Parrell Williams, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and Niall Horan.

Pharrell told the crowd of over 50,000: “Manchester, let the world hear your resilience”. Niall Horan performed his single ‘Slow Hands’, telling fans “When I seen you guys all rallying together last week, it was a sight to behold.”

Coldplay took to the stage before Liam Gallagher surprised the crowd with a set including ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Star’

The show ended with a performance of ‘One Last Time’, during which Ariana shared the stage with all of the performers from the evening. She then closed out the show with a tearful cover of ‘Over The Rainbow’.

The One Love concert has been organised to raise money for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which aims to help the families of the 22 people killed in last month’s attack at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.