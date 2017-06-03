Ariana Grande has been visiting fans injured in last month’s terror attack at her concert in Manchester.

The ‘One Last Time’ singer spent time at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital yesterday (June 2) as she returned to the city ahead of a benefit concert to raise money for victims and their families on Sunday.

Photos shared online showed 23-year-old Grande posing with young fans who remain in hospital following the attack at Manchester Arena on May 22, as well as some of the nurses who’ve been caring for them.

Photos of Ariana visiting the hospital in Manchester just a few days before the #OneLoveManchester benefit concert pic.twitter.com/TFlbEg4Ofr — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaTodayNet) June 2, 2017

More photos of Ariana visiting the hospital today pic.twitter.com/sO5oRBN6l4 — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaTodayNet) June 2, 2017

More photos of Ariana visiting the hospital today pic.twitter.com/61Vo1do2N5 — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaTodayNet) June 2, 2017

The star was previously criticised by Piers Morgan for flying home to be with her family in the immediate aftermath of the attack, which saw 22 people were killed and scores more injured when 22-year-old Salman Abedi detonated a suicide device in the foyer of Manchester Arena immediately after her show.

Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber are among the stars who will be joining Ariana on stage during Sunday’s concert at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Fans who attended last month’s ill-fated show were offered free tickets to the concert, while proceeds raised will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which aims to help the families of those who lost their loved ones in the attack.

Meanwhile, police have made a number of arrests as the investigation into Salman Abedi and the bombing continues.

Ten men, aged between 18 and 44, remain in custody on suspicion of terrorism offences in connection with the attack, police have said.

A 15-year-old boy, a 34-year-old woman, and four men have been released without charge.

