Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie has spoken out following last week’s deadly terrorist bombing in Manchester.

22 people were killed and almost 60 more injured when 22-year-old Salman Abedi detonated a suicide device in Manchester Arena shortly after a the conclusion of Ariana’s concert last Monday (May 22).

The 23-year-old ‘Dangerous Woman’ singer Ariana Grande has since promised to return to Manchester to hold a benefit concert in aid of the victims and their families, and now brother Frankie has taken to social media to pay his respects and urge fans not to succumb to “hate & fear”.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Frankie wrote: “My prayers, thoughts, meditations & strength has been focused on those families and victims affected by the horrific tragedy in Manchester.

“I echo my sisters sentiment & say we can’t allow hate to propagate hate & fear to propagate fear… but rather come together & spread a message of love, unity, & empowement [sic]”.

The 34-year-old ‘Queen’ singer added: “so I say, as I have before, shine bright, & when evil comes 2drown out your light, 3throw shade over your beautiful soul, shine brighter!”

The star went on to share a fundraising page for the families of those killed and injured in Manchester, before thanking fans for their support.

“I love you all so very much and thank you for your strength during this incredibly difficult time,” he wrote.

As the country continues to come to terms with the senseless violence of last week, hundreds of people gathered in Stockport on Saturday (May 28) to remember Manchester bombing victim and former Attitude contributor Martyn Hett.

In an emotional speech to those who had come to pay their respects at Heaton Moor Park, Martyn’s mum Figan paid tribute to her “iconic, fun, eccentric, diva” son, who she described as “comical beyond belief.”

“A party in the park just for him, he’d be so impressed,” she told the crowd. “And he deserves us all to be here, because he touched so many lives in so many ways.”

