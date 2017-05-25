Ariana Grande’s One Last Time has hit the top spot on iTunes in the UK.

The single is set to enter the UK Top 40 this week in the wake of the tragic attack that left 22 innocent people dead in Manchester. Fans are downloading the poignant track as a way of paying tribute to those who lost their lives.

Take from the album My Everything, the single originally peaked just outside the Top 20 in the UK back in 2015.

Ariana’s postponed six dates on her tour following the attack, including two London dates. Her now-updated website says that the star will resume touring on June 7th in Paris.

Hours after the shocking attack, Ariana took to social media to reveal that she “didn’t have words” to express her absolute horror at what had happened.

Grande wrote on Twitter: “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”