It’s quickly becoming one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the years, but Call Me By Your Name‘s Armie Hammer has revealed that he almost turned down a starring role in the big screen adaptation of André Aciman’s 2007 coming-of-age novel.

The lushly-shot romantic drama, set to hit UK cinemas next month, chronicles the impassioned love affair of a 17-year-old American boy, Elio (Homeland’s Timothée Chalamet), and an older American grad student named Oliver (Hammer) who comes to stay at his parents’ house in Italy during the summer of 1983.

Call Me By Your Name might already be generating Oscar buzz, but speaking during a Q&A at the Toronto International Film festival last week, however, Hammer told audiences that he’d initially been wary of accepting his role as the object of Elio’s affections.

“I did want to pass. It scared me,” The Social Network star admitted, before revealing the surprising reason behind his apprehension.

“I was a little nervous about all the nudity that was originally in the script.”

The actor went on to explain exactly why getting it all out on camera would have presented such a problem.

“I had images of my daughter being at school, and she’s 13 years old, and people are teasing her and printing out pictures of my penis and, I thought, ‘Oh man!'”

After talking it over with director Luca Guadagnino, however, Armie agreed to take the part – and in the end, most of the nudity in the initial script failed to make it into the final version of the film.

“To be perfectly honest, I think the reason I took this movie, and the reason I had to take this movie, is that it scared me. It made me uncomfortable, it challenged me, and it pushed me,” Hammer said.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for the experience.”

Call Me By Your Name hits cinemas on 27 October in the UK and 24 November in the US.

Check out the trailer below:

More stories:

Rylan and Dan Clark-Neal’s 17-year-old son ‘comes out’ for LGBT equality

Gareth Thomas on first time he had gay sex: ‘I f**king scrubbed myself after’