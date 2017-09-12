Armie Hammer just dragged James Wood on Twitter after the veteran actor made disparaging comments about the Call Me By Your Name‘s central romance.

The eagerly-anticipated film adaptation of André Aciman’s 2007 novel tells the story of 17-year-old high school student Elio (Timothée Chalamet) who falls in love with 24-year-old graduate student Oliver (Hammer) in Italy during the summer of 1983.

The movie’s tender portrayal of first love has already won it legions of critical acclaim, but it seems not everybody is happy about the seven-year age-gap between the two central characters.

Among them is veteran actor and White House Down star James Woods, who replied to a tweet criticising the pair’s age difference with a particularly unpleasant comment of his own.

Responding to a tweet reading “24 year old man. 17 year old boy. Stop”, the 70-year-old actor added: “As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency.”

Unfortunately for Woods, who was 59 when he began dating 19-year-old Ashley Madison, and 66 when he began dating 20-year-old Bristen Bauguess, the tweet was spotted by Hammer himself, who replied directly with the ultimate clapback:

“Didn’t you date a 19 year old when you were 60…….?”

Didn’t you date a 19 year old when you were 60…….? — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) September 11, 2017

Ouch.

Things only got worse for Woods from there, as Two and a Half Men star Amber Tamblyn took to Twitter to claim that he had tried to hit on her when she was just 16.

“James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once,” the actress wrote. “He wanted to take us to Vegas.

“‘I’m 16’ I said. ‘Even better’ he said.”

James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. “I’m 16” I said. “Even better” he said. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 11, 2017

We’re sure there’s some comment to be made about stones and glass houses, but Armie’s already put it better than we ever could.

Meanwhile, Hammer revealed last week that he almost turned down Call Me By Your Name because of the film’s nude scenes – find out more here.

Call Me By Your Name hits cinemas on 27 October in the UK and 24 November in the US.

