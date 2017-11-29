Armie Hammer has revealed he had a major wardrobe malfunction while filming Call Me By Your Name.

The critically acclaimed love story, which broke US box office records this week, tells the story of Elio Perlman’s (Timothée Chalamet) relationship with Oliver (Armie Hammer), an older academic, as they develop a passionate romance.

In a promotional interview for the film with Real Housewives creator Andy Cohen, Armie Hammer and the movie’s directer, Luca Guadagnino, opened up about an issue they had keeping the handsome actor’s package off-screen.

“Armie were your balls just coming out of your shorts?” questioned Cohen.

Hammer replied: “Yup! There was a few times where they had to go back and digitally remove my balls from the movie. They were short shorts – what are you gonna do?”

“Armie Hammer has big balls is what you’re saying?” interrupted Cohen, before Guadagnino added: “No, no, I’m not just saying it. We HAD to remove them!”

The film has been surrounded by controversy in recent weeks, from the ‘thrilling’ peach scene to the age-gap between Oliver and Elio, which led to Armie Hammer having to publically defend the film.

Despite the controversy, the movie has become one of the hottest Oscar contenders this year, and looks set for major Awards Season success in Spring.

Meanwhile, Sony was slammed earlier last month for ‘straight-washing’ the film after the production company shared a poster of the film with two of the movie’s stars and implying a heterosexual relationship.