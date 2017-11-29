Armie Hammer has revealed that his part in Call My By Your Name has caused tension within his family.

Based on André Aciman’s 2007 novel of the same name, the film tells the story of 17-year-old high school student Elio (Timothée Chalamet), who falls in love with 24-year-old graduate student Oliver (Armie Hammer) in Italy during the summer of 1983.

Despite being a major contender at next year’s Oscars, it turns out Hammer’s mother is anything but happy about her son’s role in the critically acclaimed gay film.

During an interview with Andy Cohen, Hammer admitted that his mum’s “extremely conservative” views mean that she’ll likely never see the film that could win him his first Oscar if things go his way during Awards Season.

“I don’t think she’ll see the movie,” said the star.

“Because you’re possessed” interrupted Timothee.

Hammer continued: “Yeah, she does not want to see the movie. It goes against a lot of her very strong religious beliefs. She’s very conservative.

“It just affirmed to me that I’m going off on my own and doing what I truly believe I should be doing as an artist.

He added that while it’s her choice to not want to see the film, he had tried to persuade her otherwise, saying: “It’s her right, it’s her choice. But I also have the right to support the movies I want to do. We’ve tried to talk it out, but we’re just at opposite ends of the spectrum on that one.”

Watch the interview below: