American actress Alia Shawkat has come out publicly as bisexual.

The 28-year-old, best know for starring as Maeby Fünke in Fox/Netflix comedy series Arrested Development, confirmed her sexuality in an interview with OUT, explaining that “there’s no more delicacy in being quiet” in the current US political climate.

“I used to be less outspoken. But as a woman, an Arab-American, and a member of the LGBTQ community, I have to use whatever voice I have,” she explained.

The actress, who stars in revealed she had been uncertain about her sexuality as a young girl growing up in California, but now felt comfortable defining her sexuality.

“I was a tomboy growing up, and I remember my mom asking me when I was 10, ‘Are you attracted to boys or girls?’ I said I don’t know,” she recalled.

“Now I consider myself bisexual, and I think balancing my male and female energies has been a big part of me growing as an actor.”

Despite starring in Arrested Development alongside out actress Portia De Rossi, during the show’s original run between 2003 and 2006, Shawkat, who was just 14 when she began appearing in the cult comedy series, admitted her co-star hadn’t helped her come to terms with her sexuality.

“Portia started dating Ellen DeGeneres during the show’s first three seasons, and I’d met her previous girlfriend, but I think my influences are more from growing up in Los Angeles and being exposed to lots of gay artists,” she said.

