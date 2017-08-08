Vancouver Pride took place over the weekend, with thousands taking to the streets of Canada’s third-largest city for its 39th annual celebration of LGBT+ equality.

Among them was the star of The CW’s superhero drama series Arrow, Stephen Amell, who and posted a series of pictures of the day’s rainbow-clad revelry, which included a fabulous balloon outfit all of his own.

Amell, 36, appeared to be enjoying the day’s celebration of love as he attended the parade with his wife, former America’s Next Top Model contestant Cassandra Jean, but the Hollywood heartthrob was shocked to discovery a wave of criticism on his social media feeds the next day from homophobic fans unhappy with his public display of LGBT+ solidarity.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star – who began his career with appearances in gay dramas such as Queer as Folk US and Dante’s Cove – was having none of it, however, taking to his official Facebook page on Monday to put his critics on blast.

“So I’m scrolling through my page this morning and I was really taken aback by some of the back and forth commentary after I posted two photos from the Pride Parade / Festivities yesterday in Vancouver,” Amell wrote.

“The vast majority were positive, but a laughable amount were negative. I had a fantastic weekend in Vancouver with my wife and friends, met some terrific people and more than anything just tried to soak in all the positive energy from people living their best lives.”

Amell then gave his haters the proverbial two fingers with a promise to not just attend Pride should he be in Vancouver next year; but to walk in the parade too.

“If I’m in Vancouver next year I won’t just go back, I’ll walk in the parade,” he declared. “So for everyone in their negative pants: Go be on the wrong side of history on somebody else’s Facebook page.”

Stephen, we salute you. And save us a space next to you in that parade, yeah?

Arrow season six is set to premiere in the US on October 12 on The CW.

More stories:

Iconic gay venue in London to be re-opened

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black share adorable never-before-seen wedding photos