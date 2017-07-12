Pride in London might be over for another year, but sadly the battle against online hatred and homophobia remains an all-year-round affair.
So it’s just as well that a group of fabulous artists are continuing to turn anti-gay remarks into stunning works of art as part of Smirnoff’s #ChooseLove campaign.
We’ve already seen some of their fierce and funny work (and if you haven’t be sure to check it out here and here) but there’s still plenty more to enjoy. Here are some of the latest pieces we’re loving…
.@chazhutton’s fourth artwork reminding us that words of hate towards the LGBT+ community are hurtful and often absurd. #ChooseLove pic.twitter.com/wOuf0imluY
— Smirnoff (@SmirnoffEurope) July 3, 2017
Love is love, no matter how it’s measured. @chazhutton‘s 5th work of love in response to online hate towards the LGBT+ community #ChooseLove pic.twitter.com/2sCVbNnp6n
— Smirnoff (@SmirnoffEurope) July 12, 2017
When words have two meanings – @MarylouFaure chooses to show love in response to words of hate towards the LGBT+ community. #ChooseLove pic.twitter.com/i2msTvlJUm
— Smirnoff (@SmirnoffEurope) June 30, 2017
Our artist @lucaslevitan believes that sometimes the best way to fight against intolerance is with LOVE and humour. #ChooseLove pic.twitter.com/LeAP6JXNhL
— Smirnoff (@SmirnoffEurope) July 2, 2017
.@becca_human‘s first work of love is a defiant response to online hate towards the LGBT+ community. #ChooseLove pic.twitter.com/azgK4VmekN
— Smirnoff (@SmirnoffEurope) June 28, 2017
Don’t be afraid to be great. @rbessaaa turns words of hate into words of love. #ChooseLove #LoveHappensHere #PrideinLondon pic.twitter.com/Tp5iTlRK17
— Smirnoff (@SmirnoffEurope) July 7, 2017
Remember, don’t tolerate hate – report it here.
