Pride in London might be over for another year, but sadly the battle against online hatred and homophobia remains an all-year-round affair.

So it’s just as well that a group of fabulous artists are continuing to turn anti-gay remarks into stunning works of art as part of Smirnoff’s #ChooseLove campaign.

We’ve already seen some of their fierce and funny work (and if you haven’t be sure to check it out here and here) but there’s still plenty more to enjoy. Here are some of the latest pieces we’re loving…

Chaz Hutton

.@chazhutton’s fourth artwork reminding us that words of hate towards the LGBT+ community are hurtful and often absurd. #ChooseLove pic.twitter.com/wOuf0imluY — Smirnoff (@SmirnoffEurope) July 3, 2017

Love is love, no matter how it’s measured. @chazhutton‘s 5th work of love in response to online hate towards the LGBT+ community #ChooseLove pic.twitter.com/2sCVbNnp6n — Smirnoff (@SmirnoffEurope) July 12, 2017

Marylou Faure

When words have two meanings – @MarylouFaure chooses to show love in response to words of hate towards the LGBT+ community. #ChooseLove pic.twitter.com/i2msTvlJUm — Smirnoff (@SmirnoffEurope) June 30, 2017

Lucas Levitan

Our artist @lucaslevitan believes that sometimes the best way to fight against intolerance is with LOVE and humour. #ChooseLove pic.twitter.com/LeAP6JXNhL — Smirnoff (@SmirnoffEurope) July 2, 2017

Becca Human

.@becca_human‘s first work of love is a defiant response to online hate towards the LGBT+ community. #ChooseLove pic.twitter.com/azgK4VmekN — Smirnoff (@SmirnoffEurope) June 28, 2017

Ricardo Bessa

Remember, don’t tolerate hate – report it here.

