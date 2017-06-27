Ashish are set to bring a bit of gender fluidity (and sequins) to River Island’s Design forum for Autumn / Winter 2017.

There have been plenty of incredible Design Forum alumni in residence at River Island., including Sibling, Christopher Shannon and Matthew Miller, but the latest designer to take residency, Ashish, marks the first time a gender neutral collection will be promoted in the project.

We’ve been given some sneak peek illustrations of the Ashish x River Island Design Forum:

Ashish, who moved to London from India to complete his masters at Central Saint Martins, is known for his sportswear-meets-sequins, and blending eastern and western cultures in his collections. Prices range from £30-180 and will be available exclusively online in September from riverisland.com, should you be on the lookout for a puffa jacket, slogan tops or even a ‘sequence’ dress.

While we wait for September, let’s take a look at some of some of Ashish’ previous outputs from past season’s of London Fashion week (these sequins will set you back a bit more money, that’s for sure!)