Ashley Parker Angel has become as well known for his scandalous selfies as his singing.

The US star, who used to be part of boy band O-Town, has been up in the gym just working on his fitness (and we’re his witness) over the past few years.

His latest selfies sees the singer stripping down to some, erm, pretty tight underwear that don’t really leave much to the imagination.

Check him out below:

✖️If you can’t stop thinking about it, don’t stop working for it. #EyesOnThePrize #100DaysOfFitness #Day53 A post shared by Ashley Parker Angel (@ashley_parker_angel) on May 25, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

That moment when you realize it’s National Aviation Maintenance Technician Day and you haven’t even got your pants on yet… A post shared by Ashley Parker Angel (@ashley_parker_angel) on May 24, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

King.

Want a couple more? Why not, we’re just so good to you guys:

A post shared by Ashley Parker Angel (@ashley_parker_angel) on Aug 20, 2015 at 12:33pm PDT

A post shared by Ashley Parker Angel (@ashley_parker_angel) on Nov 5, 2015 at 3:19pm PST

