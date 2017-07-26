ASOS are becoming quite the boundary breakers, aren’t they?

Just weeks after receiving worldwide applause for their decision to use unretouched photos of models on their site, ASOS are continuing to break those sturdy societal beauty boundaries by starting to sell make-up for men.

In collaboration with established men’s make-up brand MMUK MAN, ASOS will be broadening their ever-popular men’s grooming category by stocking up on a range of products destined to give you that glam glow on the go.

MMUK MAN have been making waves in the male cosmetics industry since 2012, brazenly battling the stereotypes and barriers surrounding men in make-up, and now they’re getting their biggest break to date.

Scoring relative success already in their fight against male make-up stigma, MMUK MAN have worked with some of the industry’s biggest make-up artists, bloggers and influencers, including Wayne Goss and Jake Jamie Ward.

Co-founder Alex Dalley, who set up the £1million company with his uncle back in 2011, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to announce the launch at ASOS.”

“We hope that this move places make-up for men on the radars of thousands of guys out there who simply want to look their best everyday.”

With a focus on everyday men who just want a helping hand in looking their best, the MMUK MAN range available on the ASOS website includes products such as ‘Manscara’ priced at £17.50, ‘Beard & Brow Filler’ for £15.50 and ‘Liquid Foundation For Men’ at £27.50.

In a world of rigid beauty restraints, ASOS are known as forerunners as coming out and breaking the mould – their decision to not airbrush out stretch marks from photos of their models cooked up quite the social media storm last month.

So impressed with @Asos for not airbrushing the models stretchmarks She looks amazing! pic.twitter.com/OKEZinpjKe — Amy (@amyrowlandsx) June 28, 2017

Its good to see ASOS laying down the foundation for a more progressive society – if you’ll pardon the pun.

Words by Marcus Wratten

