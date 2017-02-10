Baz Luhrmann adaptation of Romeo and Juliet is one of the great classic movies of the ’90s, and to this day remains one of the most stylish films of all time.

ASOS’s reclaimed vintage collection sees the brand take inspiration from the cult classic and produce a 12-piece collection featuring the famous revere collar shirts in floral and Hawaiian prints and leather jackets adorned with love hearts and “star crossed lovers”.

The full collection is available now at asos.com.

