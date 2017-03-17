When sifting through the latest fashion news circulating the world wide web, nothing raises our attention more than hot men, fast cars and fierce fashion. How masc of us!

So we were pretty intrigued to learn that following the success of the debut Aston Martin by Hackett capsule collection, the two iconic brands have collaborated again for for Spring/Summer 2017.

The inspiration behind the collection boils down to the intricate technology and sleek design that’s evident in Aston Martin’s evolution from the classic Aston Martin DB11 to the new AM37 powerboat.

The enviable collection includes outerwear, knitwear, shirts, polo shirts, trousers and accessorises, all of which reflect the quintessentially British and innovative brand values of both Hackett and Aston Martin.

The range of pieces available reflect the versatility of the collection which can be worn in any situation – whether you’re on a yacht in St Tropez or walking into work with a sharp attitude and aesthetic.

The Spring/Summer 2017 Aston Martin by Hackett collection will be available from 3 April 2017 hackett.com, across global Hackett flagship stores and at Aston Martin at No.8 Dover Street.











