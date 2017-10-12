DeRay Mckesson has been honoured with the Activism Award at The Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

One of the voices behind the global #BlackLivesMatter movement was presented with the award by LGBT+ activist Peter Tatchell at the star-studded event at London’s Roundhouse on Thursday night (October 12).

Alongside a host of other activists, DeRay launched Campaign Zero, a policy platform to end police violence, and he’s been active in landmark protests in Ferguson, Missouri and Baltimore, Maryland.

Photographs: Cameron McNee