Attitude is proud to announce the upcoming Bachelors of the Year Awards, in association with Blued.

The 100 most eligible bachelors and the unveiling of our Bachelor of the Year will be revealed at an exclusive, invitation-only ceremony at the glamorous Café de Paris, London, on the evening of Thursday 27 April.

The star-studded night will feature some of the biggest names from across the worlds of stage and screen, music, business and more, alongside a very special guest who will be announced in the coming weeks.

To accompany the event there will be a bumper issue of Attitude, featuring every single one of the 100 bachelors, which will be available from Friday, April 28.

Darren Styles, publisher and managing director of Attitude magazine, explained: “We are delighted to announce our first Attitude Bachelors of the Year, in association with Blued. It will be a spectacular event and makes for a hugely entertaining (and hot) edition of Attitude, as will become evident. This combination of sassy and stylish is what we do best.

“It’s also fun, having just marked the third anniversary of the legalisation of gay marriage in the UK, to be celebrating a host of gentlemen who could yet prove to be perfect husband material. What starts as one night only could last a lifetime! It’s going to be a great night, with some star guests flying in to join us, and we thank Blued for their support in making it all happen.”

For the event, Attitude have partnered with Blued, which is the largest gay social network app in the world, with more than 27 million users and counting. Launched in Asia in 2012, the app is now being brought over to the UK and Europe.

To find out more about how the app is transforming the lives of gay men in China, look out for the next issue of Attitude – available in shops and online from March 29.

A spokesperson for Blued said: “We are so pleased to partner with Attitude on this sparkling special edition of the magazine, and to support the party that celebrates it. We say that Blued is a social life in one simple app, and our multi-platform media partnership with Attitude will give us every opportunity to demonstrate as much over the course of the coming year.

“This is an exciting headline project at an exciting time,” they added.

