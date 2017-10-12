Matt Lucas has been honoured with the Comedy Award at The Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

The world-famous star was presented with the award by fellow comedian Joe Lycett at the star-studded event at London’s Roundhouse on Thursday night (October 12).

One of Britain’s best-loved funnymen, Matt Lucas is known for his success in Little Britain and his recent turn in Doctor Who.

But he’s shown a more vulnerable side to himself with his new autobiography, which draws back the curtain on both the highs and lows of a turbulent life.

Words: Tim Heap

Photography: Elias Tahan