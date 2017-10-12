Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox has been honoured with the Inspiration Award at The Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

The American actress and LGBT+ advocate, who became the first transgender actress to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in an acting category in 2015, was presented with her award by British singer Sam Smith at the star-studded event at London’s Roundhouse on Thursday night (October 12)

Cox, who has played hard-up prison inmate Sophia Burset for five seasons of Orange is the New Black and has fronted fashion campaigns for Beyoncé, is possibly the most in-demand trans woman in the world and a beacon of light for a community still subject to discrimination and violence.

Read more about this year’s winners in the November issue of Attitude. Buy in print, subscribe or download.



Photography: Jeff Vespa

Fashion: Joseph Kocharian

Location: The Jeremy West Hollywood Hotel