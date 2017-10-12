Kylie Minogue has been honoured with the Legend Award at The Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

The legendary pop star was presented with the award by Scissor Sisters singer Jake Shears at the star-studded event at London’s Roundhouse on Thursday night (October 12).

Anyone else should be so lucky, lucky, lucky to have the LGBT+ fanbase afforded to Kylie Minogue. A staunch ally of the community from day one in her career, she’s provided us with countless celebratory moments.

We’ve been treated to decades of bangers thanks to the Australian pop princess, and we’re hoping that trend continues well into the future.

