Attitude are proud to be partnering up with the 11th annual Iris Prize Festival this year.

The celebrated film festival is a six-day celebration of LGBT film which will take place from 10 through to the 15 October 2017 in Cardiff, Wales.

During an event held at the iconic Ministry of Sound venue last night (March 22), the founders of the festival unveiled their plans for the future, and Attitude’s Editor in Chief, Matt Cain, opened up about why the partnership felt right.

“Attitude and Winq are delighted to be sponsoring the Iris Prize as the official LGBT+ Media Partners. We’ve been impressed with the way Iris has supported LGBT+ film makers over the past 10 years and believe it has an exciting future.

“Attitude and our sister publication Winq will contribute to this by sharing the latest news about Iris with our readers both in print and online. We hope to encourage even more people to the annual October film festival in Cardiff to ‘Watch Films, Party Nightly, Repeat’. And we can’t wait to experience it for ourselves!”

Andrew Pierce, Iris Prize Chair, opened up about how the festival is committed to getting more and more younger audiences watching LGBT+ cinema int the future.

“2016 was a significant milestone for Iris as we celebrated our 10th anniversary. Looking to the future I’m delighted we have confirmed our vision, including a commitment to continue to increase audiences for LGBT films focusing on the 16 to 30 year-olds.”

The Iris Prize Festival is a six-day celebration of LGBT film which takes place from 10 through to the 15 October 2017 in Cardiff, Wales (UK).

Find out more on their website.