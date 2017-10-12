Nyle DiMarco has been crowned Man of the Year at The Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

The America’s Next Top Model star was presented with the award by Strictly stars Harry Judd and Bruno Tonioli at the star-studded event at London’s Roundhouse on Thursday night (October 12).

Being a tireless fighter for equality and his campaigning to help the deaf community make Nyle a perfect candidate for the award.

But when you factor in a casual admission about his sexual fluidity and his winning way with people, it’s little wonder he’s our Man of the Year.

Read more about this year’s winners in the November issue of Attitude. Buy in print, subscribe or download now.

Words: Matt Cain

Photographs: Yu Tsai

Fashion: Joseph Kocharian