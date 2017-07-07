The winners of the 2017 Attitude Pride Awards have been announced.

The Attitude Pride Awards celebrate members of our community who embody the spirit of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride.

Launched in 2015 to acknowledge those working selflessly in the third sector or those who have overcome life-changing events – the Attitude Pride Awards in association with Sky highlight ten remarkable people with real stories that cry out to be told. This year’s ceremony took place at the beautiful Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park hotel on July 7, and was hosted by TV personality, author and fashion consultant Gok Wan. Special guests including Owen Jones, Davina McCall, and Nick Grimshaw paid tribute to the honourees as the awards were given out.

Take a look through the ten honourees of the 2017 Attitude Pride Awards:

Martyn Hett

Sometimes the greatest form of activism is simply to be true to yourself. Few people embody that idea better than one of the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Manchester.

Read Martyn’s story

Matthew Todd

In between interviewing the likes of Madonna and Prince William as the former editor of Attitude, the award-winning former editor of Attitude found time to write a play and a vitally important book on growing up gay and mental health.

Read Matthew’s story

Phyll Opoku-Gyimah (Lady Phyll)

As a black lesbian, one former civil servant has battled against discrimination since she was a child. Now she uses her voice to speak up for LGBT+ people from ethnic minorities and as director of UK Black Pride.

Read Lady Phyll’s story

Natalie Scott

Despite suffering setback after setback on her journey to become the person she was meant to be, one trans woman hasn’t lost her zest for life or her desire to help others.

Read Natalie’s story

Keith Biddlecombe

Fifty years after the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality in England and Wales, a former serviceman — once jailed for being gay — accepts an award on behalf of all those who suffered when their sexuality was against the law.

Read Keith’s story

Manjinder Singh Sidhu

To many conservative Sikh Punjabis, homosexuality is a taboo subject; ignored and misunderstood. But after years of depression and struggling with his true self, one man decided to change all that.

Read Manjinder’s story

Lesbians Against the Clause

Clause 28 was such a divisive piece of legislation that a group of lesbians protested against it by abseiling into the House of Lords as it was being debated. Then, the night before it became law, four others invaded a live BBC TV news broadcast.

Read the story of Lesbians Against the Clause

Aderonke Apata

After fleeing horrific abuse in Nigeria and seeking sanctuary in Britain, one asylum seeker hit the headlines when she was accused of lying about being a lesbian and had her application rejected. Now she is a vocal critic of the system and helps other queer applicants.

Read Aderonke’s story

Terry and Bernard Reed

When their daughter suffered abuse at work after coming out as trans, one couple decided it was time to fight for the legal and medical rights of all trans people.

Read Terry and Bernard’s story

Dean Eastmond

Since being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, one queer journalist has used his platform as a writer to share his journey with readers and to campaign against inequalities in the health-care system.

Read Dean’s story

You can read full interviews with each of the winners in the August issue of Attitude – out July 20.