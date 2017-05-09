In 2015, Attitude held the first ever Pride Awards, and now we’re on the hunt for everyday heroes to celebrate in 2017.

The Attitude Pride Awards celebrate members of our community who embody the spirit of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride. We want to leave the celebrities and big names aside on this occasion, and select ordinary people who make an extraordinary difference, large or small, to the lives of LGBT+ people in the UK.

There are so many inspirational, unsung heroes among us, working in key LGBT+ charities and companies, making a difference in schools and local communities, or challenging perceptions within professions and religions where LGBT+ people are traditionally under-represented. We think they all deserve to be recognised.

This year’s winners, as previously, will enjoy star billing in a very special edition of our magazine, and will be honoured at a fabulous lunchtime ceremony in London in early July.

All we need now is know who and where the good guys are. And that’s where you can help…

If you’d like to nominate someone you know (and yes, you can nominate yourself!), please email [email protected] telling us in your own words about the person and why the nomination is deserved. Please don’t write more than 500 words and also, if possible, include a picture of them and links to any online reports or supporting material that’s available.

Closing date for all submissions is Friday 26 May 2017.

Unfortunately, due to the number of submissions we receive it will only be possible to get back to you if we are considering your nomination for short-listing, but please be assured we read and consider every nomination.

Thank you!

2015’s winners were:

Jonathan Blake, an original member of Lesbians & Gays Support the Miners (LGSM), the group featured in the hit film Pride.

Asifa Lahore, star of the Channel 4 documentary Muslim Drag Queen and LGBT+ activist.

George Montague, Brighton Pride ambassador and ‘oldest gay in the village’.

Duncan Craig, Founder and Chief Exec of Survivors Manchester, supporting male survivors of sexual abuse and rape.

Christian Webb, campaigner for LGBT+ awareness in schools.

Ayla Holdom, RAF Search & Rescue Pilot and transgender activist.

Moud Goba, UK Lesbian & Gay immigration Group support worker and community activist.

Jonny Benjamin, mental health campaigner.

Emmanuel Okoghenu, Albert Kennedy Trust ambassador.

Matthew Naz Mahmood-Ogston, of the Naz and Matt Foundation, building bridges between the LGBT+ and religious communities.

Toni Hogg, Manager and counsellor at Antidote, the LGBT+ Drug and Alcohol Service.

Mena Houghton, who – since the death of her gay son Mark – has become an outspoken activist against homophobia.

So get in touch, and help us make this year just as inspirational!

