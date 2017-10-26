The publisher of Attitude and Winq magazine been named on a list of the world’s leading 100 LGBT executives.

Darren Styles, the managing director of Stream Publishing, was ranked 89 on 2017 OUTstanding Leading 100 LGBT+ Executive List, presented by the Financial Times, which celebrates diversity in business and was topped this year by the CEO of Australian airline Qantas, Alan Joyce.

As well as championing LGBT executives and allies who are successful in their careers, the OUTstanding list also recognises those who strive to create supportive workplaces for other LGBT people.

Other prominent LGBT business people included on the OUTstanding list include CEO of Rocket Entertainment David Furnish, Burberry Chief Creative Officer Christopher Bailet, Emerald Life Chairman Steve Wardlaw and Virgin Holidays Managing Director Mark Anderson.

In a statement, Darren Styles said: “When you see your name in such exalted company it’s hard not to feel a warm glow of satisfaction, and I am beyond proud and excited to be ranked among so many people for whom I have the greatest admiration.”

The businessman, who has created and run events including the annual Attitude Awards that have raised nearly £350k for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, added: “I couldn’t imagine creating a working environment in which any individual couldn’t be themselves, in order that they be their best selves.

“My experience, I am pleased to say, is that my customer publishing clients – airlines, car manufacturers and retailers – and those who read and support Attitude and Winq magazines wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The full list of all 100 executives named on this year’s list can be seen here.

The November issue of Attitude is out now. Buy in print, subscribe or download now.