Greg Louganis has been honoured with the Sport Award at The Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

The four-time Olympic gold-medal-winner was presented with the award by BBC star and former professional swimmer Mark Foster at the star-studded event at London’s Roundhouse on Thursday night (October 12).

His array of achievements speak for themselves, but nothing was more difficult for the diver than discovering he was HIV positive and living with what, at the time, seemed to be a death sentence.

After a health scare that left him fearing for his life, Greg opened up about his status in his 1995 biography, and the rest is history.

“If you open up that conversation, then you open yourself up to be educated,” he says.

Read more about this year's winners in the November issue of Attitude.



Photography: John Russo