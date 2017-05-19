Attitude’s Bachelors of Year 2017 is brought to you in association with Blued.

Amini Fonua

Bachelor of the Year position: #2

Some people claim to watch the Olympics for the sport. They are liars. The more honest among us will tell you we actually watch it for the man crumpet, with Amini Fonua being one such hot, buttery piece of bread. A swimmer from the Friendly Islands of Tonga, he caught our eye during the 2016 Rio games. After an emergency Google, we hungrily lapped up his Twitter feed; a selection of hot topless selfies and LGBT+ advocacy. Who needs a medal when you could win a prize like Amini?

What is Amini’s biggest turn-off? Find out below …

How long have you been a bachelor?

I’ve been a Bachelor for a year and a half now.

Happy Hump Day 🐫 A post shared by Amini Fonua (@aminifonua) on May 16, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT



What was your coming out experience like?

I first told my sister when I was 16 or maybe 17, her reaction was accepting and loving, which I’m equal parts thankful and grateful for.

What are the top three qualities you look for in a man?

Humor, thoughtful, conversationalist.

Best date you’ve ever been on?

A picnic in Central Park

#190lbs / #86kilos A post shared by Amini Fonua (@aminifonua) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

And the worst …

The ones where they didn’t realize it was a date (yeah, it’s happened haha)

What’s your favorite part of a man’s body?

His eyes and his hands.

Biggest deal-breaker?

Impoliteness and bad manners.

Who’s in London next month? 🇬🇧 #motherland A post shared by Amini Fonua (@aminifonua) on Mar 25, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT

Do you have an *ahem* ‘three date rule’?

If he’s a potential boyfriend, I’ll take my time. Courtship is fading but it’s one of my favorite parts of a relationship and I think it’s still important.

Who’s your celebrity crush?

Frank Ocean.

What’s your hidden talent?

I can cook and am a solid barista.

Follow Amini on Twitter and Instagram

The June issue of Attitude is out now. Buy in print, subscribe or download. You can see all 100 of Attitude’s Bachelors of the Year here.