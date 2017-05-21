Attitude’s Bachelors of Year 2017 is brought to you in association with Blued.

Anthony Gilét

Bachelor of the Year position: #49

The Millennial Carrie Bradshaw, except a much, much better writer (he wears far less clothes than SJP though). Head honcho at gay gossip blog Cocktails & Cocktalk, there’s nothing this boy doesn’t know about salacious celebrity news, scene stars and (by the looks of that bo-dayyyy) putting in the hours at the gym. We couldn’t help but wonder whether this one was single, and he is. Score!

Anthony’s worst ever date involves a two hour wait in pointy shoes, and his coming out experience wasn’t exactly what he expected …

How long have you been a bachelor?

In short? Forever [laughs]. Well, I’ve been dating for ten years, and haven’t really dated anyone properly for longer than a month. Although to be fair, I probably wasn’t very eligible in those first seven years [laughs].

What was your coming out experience like?

Before Grindr we used to meet and chat to guys on Fitlads. I was 18 and had been looking on it on my home computer one day and forgot to close the window, before my dad went to use it. When he asked what I was doing on a gay site, I fed him the “I’m not gay, but I think I might be bisexual” line, and then never looked at a girl again. His response was “oh”, and that was about it [laughs]. I just hope he didn’t read any of the messages!

My favorite response though was from a friend: “babe, I’m sorry I know this is supposed to be a big deal for you, but nobody gives a shit – we love you regardless.”

What are the top three qualities you look for in a man?

Physical attraction/sexual chemistry, an intellectual connection, sense of humor.

Best date you’ve ever been on?

Honestly the best dates have always been the ones where there was chemistry or a spark, and so the setting is kind of irrelevant. Dates can sometimes be a nerving experience, so when the conversation flows and you catching a twinkle in each other’s eye – that’s when it’s exciting. Although last week, I had a date with a guy that was going to rent this pop-up toll booth, where you sit intimately (with your own personal bartender) and get to know each other for an hour – I like things a bit different, so that impressed me. A bit of thought and effort goes a long way.

…and the worst?

How long have you got? [laughs] The one that always sticks out in my mind, is from when I was nineteen. I’d somehow got the number of this boy who was way out of my league, and arranged to meet up the following weekend. He was over two hours late to pick me up; I’d been sitting there in my ironed shirt and pointed shoes waiting like a lemon. Even then, he was parked 15 minutes away, and not even ready. So we drove for over an hour while he deafened me with wanky house music and danced like he was off his tits, honking his horn every two minutes.

At his apartment he took nearly two hours to get ready and didn’t even offer me a glass of water. He then took me to a bar where his ex worked and stood talking to him with his back to me. And after boasting about how many properties and cars he had, his card got declined for £3 entry to G-A-Y Astoria; then was too proud to let me buy him a drink. I wouldn’t even wait longer than half an hour for a guy now, but I was young, and still learning.

What’s your favourite part of a man’s body?

I’m putty for a nice smile. But good arms are always a decent back-up.

Biggest deal-breaker?

Not being able to hold a conversation. It helps if a guy has a bit of a brain, but it’s far more important that he’s interesting and we can have a laugh together. I need to know that we won’t be bored stiff if there’s a power cut.

Do you have an *ahem* ‘three date rule’?

Rules always get broken sooner or later [laughs]. I don’t see the point in restricting ourselves with rules, just live in the moment and trust your gut when it feels right. Although personally, I do think that if you like someone it’s generally never a bad idea to get to know each other a bit better first, let the sexual tension build up. I think that usually makes the sex better too.

Who’s your celebrity crush?

Channing Tatum

What’s your hidden talent?

I’ve tried stand-up comedy a few times, but I get anxious public speaking [laughs].

