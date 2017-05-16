Attitude’s Bachelors of Year 2017 is brought to you in association with Blued.

Anthony Varrecchia

Bachelor of the Year position: #11

Native New Yorker and silver fox Mr Varrecchia is the daddy you always dreamed of. A quick peek at his Instagram will show you why. That beard! Those muscles! That smouldering glare! Plus he can ride a bike hands-free while drinking a hot coffee and wearing a large, furry hat. I mean, that’s all you really need in a husband, isn’t it? Yes. Yes, it is.

Find out what Anthony looks for in a man, and read about his worst ever date, below:

How long have you been a bachelor?

Since 2008. That’s when my husband passed away. No one since.

What was your coming out experience like?

It was a process I wouldn’t wish on anyone. I was 35. I cared what family, friends and others would think of me. At first I told those who were furthest from my family and close friends, then as time went buy I opened up and felt like the worries of the world were lifted off my shoulders. I got mostly good reactions. If anyone has a problem, it’s their issue and ignorance to deal with.

What are the top three qualities you look for in a man?

Charisma, style, confidence. Most off all I need to feel that special feeling inside and it can’t be forced.

Best date you’ve ever been on?

My late husband.

…and the worst?

The guy had a bad attitude because I was late, and called it off while I was on my way there. I had a legitimate reason as I explained to him while on the road. Most of all, he insisted he’s only a top! Goodbye!

What’s your favourite part of a man’s body?

Not the usual answers. Something sexy and sensual. That’s as much as I will say.

Biggest deal-breaker?

Pay attention to me not your mobile phone. Put it away and be present with me.

Who’s your celebrity crush?

Tony Ward

What’s your hidden talent?

I ride a 5 foot unicycle, I’m an artist.

