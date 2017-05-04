Attitude’s Bachelors of Year 2017 is brought to you in association with Blued.

The Walking Dead universe may be more famous for portraying zombies with bits hanging out of their torsos but it does also have its fair share of hot guys. Daniel Newman certainly added to the ranks when he joined the cast in the latest season.

The 36-year-old actor got even hotter in our eyes when he announced he was #OUTandPROUD in a heartfelt video in March. Also, check out his cover shoot in the 2017 Red Hot Calendar.

If you like the look of this bachelor, then get to know Daniel a bit better. Here, he tells us what quality is a dealbreaker for him, and answers a “thinly veiled top or bottom question.”

How’s the reaction been since you came out last month?

It’s been incredible! When I put out the YouTube video, I did it for the LGBT kids that I met while volunteering and working at the homeless youth shelters. They need as many strong role models as possible.

I thought making the coming out video would probably be the end of my career since everyone in Hollywood told me not to come out for years, especially since I’m just now getting successful on The Walking Dead. But I knew it was the right thing to do even if it helped one kid out there like me that felt alone and had no one to relate to.

I encourage every professional, celebrity, athlete to come out. We all need you. Everyone is so valuable right now while the government is once again trying to reverse our human rights and take away what the LGBTQ community has fought so hard for, equality. The fact is, everyone’s purpose in life and legacy is wasted and worthless if they’re not being honest about who they are and representing themselves openly and honestly publicly.

When you’re pretending to be something you’re not, all your accomplishments and your entire life are overshadowed in fraud and we all know it.

Were any of your castmates on The Walking Dead aware of your sexuality?

Everyone. It wasn’t a secret. I’ve been proud and comfortable in my skin. I just was raised to believe you should keep your private life private, and it’s nobody’s business, but like I said in my video, now is not the time for that. The easiest people to oppress are the silent, hidden, or invisible uncounted people.

How did being in the closet affect your romantic life?

I’ve always liked girls too, so it was easy to be romantic with a girl publicly and privately with guys. I’ve never had much time or interest in relationships, I was always so busy touring with my band and putting out music, and travelling and filming TV shows and films in different cities every month, so it never really mattered until recently.

It’s funny, everyone always says they wish they had come out sooner. It’s like life starts only after you come out and discover your true self, and share it with the people you love and your peers.

What was your coming out experience like?

I was a kid when my parents caught me and friends messing around. That was awkward, but my parents were supportive and said ‘one day you’ll fall in love with a girl and get married and you’ll do that stuff with her.’ That was a fun lesson at 6 years-old.

I had girlfriends, and then I had crazy romances with men all over the world. So I told my family. They always just seemed confused, and wanted me to have kids one day. That was their only request. But they always loved and supported me. I’ve been incredibly lucky to have such a wonderful family.

What are the top three qualities you look for in a man?

Integrity. Hard-working. Charm.

Biggest deal-breaker?

Lies. Total deal-breaker if I can’t trust you. I can deal with anything, and I appreciate a challenge and people with opposing views. I love it. I learn so much from people that challenge me. But if I catch anyone lying, I’m done.

Best date you’ve ever been on?

I’ll keep that private.

…and the worst?

Any date that ended in a lie. That’s the deal-breaker for me. If I catch anyone lying about anything, or mistreating anyone, then I’m done.

What’s your favourite part of a man’s body?

That’s clearly a thinly veiled top or bottom question. [laughs] So… all of it.

Do you have an *ahem* ‘three date rule’?

No.

Who’s your celebrity crush?

I don’t have one. It changes every five years or so. My type is anyone confident, driven, honest, hardworking, charming, caring, and dedicated to what they believe in. The physical doesn’t matter much to me anymore as long as they take care of themselves. I’ve learned to love it all physically if someone is the right match.

What’s your hidden talent?

I can convince myself to take on any challenge, even when everyone tells me it’s impossible – and I’ve had the most success with those endeavors.

