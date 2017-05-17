Attitude’s Bachelors of Year 2017 is brought to you in association with Blued.

Dr Ranj Singh

Bachelor of the Year position: #70

A handsome showbiz doctor with thick, lustrous hair, a kids TV show and eyebrows our teenage sister would describe as “on fleek,” our mother would adore him, your mother would adore him, everyone’s mother would adore him. He’s adorable! They’ll be rushing out to buy hats before he’s even finished shaking their hand.

How long have you been a bachelor?

It’s been about 8 months since I was last in a proper relationship. We’re still very much a part of each other’s lives so it doesn’t feel like it’s been long at all.

Please briefly describe your coming out experience (How old were you? Who did you tell? Was the reaction better or worse than you expected?)

I had a really tough coming out experience. It happened relatively late, at the age of 30, and it was following a divorce. I was starting to realise that the life I had hoped and longed for wasn’t right for me and everything seemed to unravel. I found the whole process really painful because at the time it felt like my world was crashing down and I didn’t know myself anymore.

Fortunately, things really did get better. Although I found it heartbreaking to open up to them, the support of my friends and family saved me. Without them I would have been a total mess!

It was very much a private experience for me and something I kept away from the public eye, but it was an interview for Attitude’s Love & Marriage in 2013 that eventually helped me make sense of it all and start to accept my real self. I owe you so much! I’m still getting used to things, but I’m glad to say that I am the happiest and most comfortable I have ever been now.

What are the top three qualities you look for in a man?

That’s a tough one because I’m not the most experienced when it comes to dating and relationships! I’m not someone that obsesses over looks and physique, although there does have to be an attraction there. More importantly, f you can drink, dance and laugh with me, you stand a good chance!

Best date you’ve ever been on?

I was once taken on a helicopter ride over New York as a surprise whilst on holiday. That was pretty special. It’s my favourite city in the world anyway, but seeing it from the sky was spectacular.

…and the worst? (Or worst thing someone could do)

It wasn’t a bad date per se, but someone did pass out on me once. It was a bit unexpected!

What’s your favourite part of a man’s body?

It’s all in the eyes. That’s what catches my attention most of all. Sure, there are other interesting parts too, but you don’t usually get to see them until later!

Biggest deal-breaker?

Untidiness. Seriously, there is just no need. No one likes a messy queen!

Do you have an *ahem* ‘three date rule’?

Sometimes I wish I did! I certainly haven’t lived by that rule so far… perhaps I should?! I like to go with how I’m feeling rather than how many dates we’ve had. Unfortunately after a few glasses of Prosecco, I’m usually feeling pretty good!

Who’s your celebrity crush?

Ha! This could take a while… I’ve always had a bit of a crush on Matt Bomer… I mean, just look at him! I wish I was that hot!

What’s your hidden talent?

I’m pretty handy when it comes to DIY around the house. I know, how butch am I!?! I love getting my hands on a power tool.

Do guys ever ask you for medical advice on dates?

Thankfully never! Although I did once get asked if I would like to examine someone’s prostate. Worst chat up line ever!

