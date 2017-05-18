Attitude’s Bachelors of Year 2017 is brought to you in association with Blued.
Gavan Hennigan
Bachelor of the Year position: #7
If you’re the kind of person who’d prefer to spend your holiday up a mountain, rather than on a beach, you might want to check out Galway-born Gavan Hennigan. The extreme adventurer and ultra-runner has spoken candidly about his battle with alcoholism, and now does all he can to raise awareness about mental health issues. Later this year, he plans to row across the North Atlantic, solo and unsupported. He is fundraising for the youth mental health charity Jigsaw Ireland.
Gavan tells us about his massaging skills and his thing for men’s hands …
How long have you been a bachelor?
Five years.
What was your coming out experience like?
I was 19 when i told my family and they were very supportive, it wasn’t nearly as bad as i thought it would be.
What are the top three qualities you look for in a man?
Funny, easygoing with a positive outlook
Best date you’ve ever been on?
Actually just recently in NYC, we went to the UN for drinks on a Friday evening, followed by seeing Bonobo Live in concert and then had a classic American slice of pizza down by the Hudson River.
… and the worst?
I’ve been pretty lucky, not had any bad experiences
What’s your favourite part of a man’s body?
I really have a thing for hands, especially men who work with their hands!
Biggest deal-breaker?
Smokers and people who moan a lot.
Do you have an *ahem* ‘three date rule’?
Hell no.
Who’s your celebrity crush?
Bit of a random one but a Ukrainian actor by the name of Stanislav Boklan.
What’s your hidden talent?
I give a mean foot massage.
