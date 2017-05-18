Attitude’s Bachelors of Year 2017 is brought to you in association with Blued.

Gavan Hennigan

Bachelor of the Year position: #7

If you’re the kind of person who’d prefer to spend your holiday up a mountain, rather than on a beach, you might want to check out Galway-born Gavan Hennigan. The extreme adventurer and ultra-runner has spoken candidly about his battle with alcoholism, and now does all he can to raise awareness about mental health issues. Later this year, he plans to row across the North Atlantic, solo and unsupported. He is fundraising for the youth mental health charity Jigsaw Ireland.

Gavan tells us about his massaging skills and his thing for men’s hands …

How long have you been a bachelor?

Five years.

What was your coming out experience like?

I was 19 when i told my family and they were very supportive, it wasn’t nearly as bad as i thought it would be.

What are the top three qualities you look for in a man?

Funny, easygoing with a positive outlook

Best date you’ve ever been on?

Actually just recently in NYC, we went to the UN for drinks on a Friday evening, followed by seeing Bonobo Live in concert and then had a classic American slice of pizza down by the Hudson River.

Visiting the iconic Stone Wall Inn on the weekend where the LGBT movement all began, seeing the pictures and stories of those people making a stand in 1969 made me realise how incredibly ballsy and courageous they were. This city is amazing. A post shared by Gavan Hennigan (@soulogav) on May 2, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

… and the worst?

I’ve been pretty lucky, not had any bad experiences

What’s your favourite part of a man’s body?

I really have a thing for hands, especially men who work with their hands!

Biggest deal-breaker?

Smokers and people who moan a lot.

Just hanging out in Henry’s mancave amongst some charts of the coastline feeling all maritime and sporting the new #rowgavrow long sleeve polo. New York… Galway!! Summer 2017… Who wants one???? @benduffyphoto A post shared by Gavan Hennigan (@soulogav) on Mar 19, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Do you have an *ahem* ‘three date rule’?

Hell no.

Who’s your celebrity crush?

Bit of a random one but a Ukrainian actor by the name of Stanislav Boklan.

What’s your hidden talent?

I give a mean foot massage.

Follow Gavan on Twitter and Instagram

The June issue of Attitude is out now. Buy in print, subscribe or download. You can see all 100 of Attitude’s Bachelors of the Year here.

More stories:

‘Big Bang Theory’ star Jim Parsons marries partner Todd Spiewak

‘American Gods’ airs ‘most explicit’ gay sex scene ever on TV (NSFW)

