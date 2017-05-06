Attitude’s Bachelors of Year 2017 is brought to you in association with Blued.

Also known as GlynFamous (we love a pun), Glyn Fussell is one half of the glitter-encrusted duo behind the mad queer nightlife monolith Sink the Pink, as well as Saturday night screamer Savage Disco and summertime pop festival Mighty Hoopla.

Coming in at number 9 on Attitude’s Bachelor’s of the Year list, Glyn is about to become very in demand, so why not learn a little about him?

Glynn tells us about running away to Australia as a teenager, and whether he follows the ‘three date rule’ …

How long have you been a bachelor?

Recently actually, just 3 months. So I am fresh at this.

What was coming out like for you?

I was 19, I ran away from Bristol to Australia and came out in a BIG way, became a gogo boy, partied like a banshee and minced my way around the country! When I came back my parents barely recognised me, but they have since grown to love the flamboyancy!

What are the top three qualities you look for in a man?

Honesty, independence and kindness.

Best date you’ve ever been on?

I was nice taken to Bali on a date … 5 days of bliss!

What about the worst date?

God I have had a lot!!! I don’t really like the pressure of dates, I like just hanging out and keeping it chilled. I am very relaxed!

What’s your favourite part of a man’s body?

Eyes. They are the windows to the soul.

Biggest deal-breaker?

They need to love themselves. I like someone that commands a room and knows EXACTLY who they are!

Do you have an *ahem* ‘three date rule’?

Nah none of that, just go with the flow, I am not into giving too much away though. I am rather protective and private at the beginning.

Who’s your celebrity crush?

I don’t have one, HONESTLY. I find it hard to fancy someone I have never met. I think it’s about face to face, brain to brain, body to body!

What’s your hidden talent?

My hidden talent is my hidden talent if ye get me.

Who is your number 1 diva?

Cher, ALWAYS Cher.

