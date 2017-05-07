Attitude’s Bachelors of Year 2017 is brought to you in association with Blued.

Mark McAdam

Sport is often cited as one of the last bastions of homphobia in the UK, so when Sky Sports broadcast journalist Mark McAdam came out in 2014, it felt like a step in the right direction.

Continuing in this vein, he recently interviewed Eddie Howe about homophobia in football and what progress has been made for the Spring issue of Winq. Oh, and when he hosted the Winq Men of the Year Awards he stripped down to his Speedos…

You hit the headlines when back in 2014 after coming out as gay publicly. What effect did hiding your sexuality for so many years have on your romantic life?

Hiding my sexuality was never really an issue; being single for so many years was! [laughs] I never actually had anyone to hide. I guess not being out publicly may have affected potentially meeting someone, but then I’ve been out for nearly three years now and I still haven’t met anyone. Working in the environment I work in means I rarely meet openly gay blokes, unfortunately.

You spend your days covering professional sport – are locker rooms really changing when it comes to LGBT acceptance?

I think sport’s acceptance, understanding and willingness to be LGBT-friendly has changed, particularly over the last couple of years. I think the football dressing room would be open to a gay footballer because that’s the way they operate, teammates are teammates, whatever their colour, sexuality, race or religion when you put on the shirt you’re in it together. Footballers look after footballers. I think the industry as a whole needs to take huge steps forward, both in the media and on the terraces, but it is definitely headed in the right direction.

You’ve said in the past that you don’t think we’re any closer to seeing a pro footballer come out publicly – is that something you still believe?

It’s funny, I get asked this all the time. Sadly I still believe it will be some time before a professional player comes out. I think we’re getting closer but think it may be another two, three of four years away. I don’t think anyone really understands the pressure that will be on the first player to come out in the modern era. It will be life-defining. It will be huge. It will also be the biggest test the game has faced in years. I think we’re as ready as ever, I just hope the media are.

Does a guy have to be sporty to catch your eye?

Being into sport isn’t essential. Accepting that it’s a small part of my life is.

How long have you been a bachelor?

Too long. It’s actually quite depressing how long I’ve been single for when I think about it. I’ve been single for 7 of the last 9 years.

How was your coming out experience?

Coming out was probably one of the hardest and most traumatic things I’ve ever done. I spent years agonising and worrying about it. My family and close friends knew around the age of 21. I came out publicly at 29. Until you feel content and comfortable with your own life I don’t think you can be in a place to talk about it with others. I didn’t really have anyone I could talk to when I was younger. Being gay and involved with sport was a very lonely place back then.

What are the top three qualities you look for in a man?

First of all be single! I’m quite open minded as to what I look for in a man. The two lads I’ve fallen in love with were both the opposite of what I would describe as my ‘type’, so I don’t really believe in one. I look for qualities like honesty, being faithful and thoughtful. My world is very black and white when it comes to meeting men: Don’t be arrogant, be yourself, and most importantly make me smile.

Best date you’ve ever been on?

I’ve been blown out more times than a windsock! I don’t really think I’ve ever been on a date that has stood out. I rarely go on dates to be honest. I feel it puts too much pressure on a situation that already seems quite awkward. I normally make up my mind pretty quickly what potential there is when I meet someone. I’m actually struggling to think of a date that was a success. I’ve only had two boyfriends, so that might give you an indication as to my hit rate.

…and the worst?

A recent date I went on was terrible – he left me stranded before I even got to my ice-cream! Just left me in the restaurant. And the bill. Twat! And that’s the reason I don’t go on dates.

What’s your favourite part of a man’s body?

The funny bone. What a question! [laughs]

Biggest deal-breaker?

Arrogance.

Do you have an *ahem* ‘three date rule’?

I don’t have any rules. Who wants to limit themselves to doing something just because you don’t want break a self-imposed rule. I go with the flow and do whatever feels right.

Who’s your celebrity crush?

I don’t really get excited about celebrities. Or men that are unobtainable. I actually fancied someone on the Top 100 Bachelors list for quite a while! I messaged him the following day, he gave me one word answers then blocked me. I don’t have a crush on him any more.

What’s your hidden talent?

I used to be a gymnast and trampolinist, so I guess I can do a few somersaults around the room, which could be described as a hidden talent.

