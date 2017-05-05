Attitude’s Bachelors of Year 2017 is brought to you in association with Blued.

Grandson of the famous Egyptian actor, Omar Sharif Jr. is known for being one of the first openly gay men in the Arabic world.

He’s also a model, actor and activist and is fluent in English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Hebrew and Yiddish. Much more importantly, he won the Attitude Inspiration award in 2016.

He sounds like perfect bachelor material right? Well find out what makes our #53 Bachelor of the Year tick below, including what we would be treated to if he was ever hacked …

How long have you been a bachelor?

I guess that depends on how one defines “bachelor”. Is it life until marriage? Engagement? If so, I’m going 33 years strong! And, I’m totally ready for that chapter to come to a close.

What was your coming out like?

I came out in 2012, in the wake of the Arab Spring, in response to the Muslim Brotherhood being elected to Parliament in Egypt. I wrote an op-ed challenging the new government’s commitment to human rights, equality and respect for all minorities – including LGBT people. I used myself as a litmus test, so to speak, calling for a reaction. In response, I received threats of violence, intimidation and even death threats. Fortunately, I was blessed with a family that loves me unconditionally and had the means to leave.

What are the top three qualities you look for in a man?

Oh that’s easy! Someone with good family values, who is ‘salt of the earth’, and that has the ability to see the world for what it could be.

Best date you’ve ever been on?

My best first date was so simple; we decided to go for a walk. There were no distractions, no crowds, no alcohol, no forced eye contact – it was just such an honest interaction. People don’t just go for walks anymore. I felt totally and completely at ease.

Previously, I’d get really nervous sitting accross from someone on a first date. It was too much like an interview – almost confrontational. I’d find myself overthinking everything: “Am I talking too much, not enough, am I blinking, oh god why am I not blinking?!!!”.

I think all first dates should start with two people literally and figuratively walking in the same direction.

What’s the worst thing someone could do on a first date?

I love confidence and self-confidence, but I think the worst thing someone could do on a first date is come across as arrogant. Oh, and being rude or short with waitstaff or service professionals is an automatic disqualifier.

What’s your favourite part of a man’s body?

Eyes will forever remain a window the soul…

Do you have an *ahem* ‘three date rule’?

I should probably implement one; it has to be better than the ‘three visits to the clinic’ rule…

Who’s your celebrity crush?

That’s a tough one… Zac Efron? James and/or Dave Franco. Do they have to be gay and single? If so, can you introduce me to Andy Cohen?

What’s your hidden talent?

Too personal… Let’s hope my iCloud never gets hacked.

What are your goals for the next year?

Aside from ending this ‘bachelor chapter’, right now I’m focused on promoting the two Jim Sheridan films I’m in (11th Hour and The Secret Scripture) and hoping they open the door to more work. I’d really love to act in the Middle East again; this time as an openly gay man.

And then, you know, the usual… I want visit the Big Brother house and win a mirror-ball trophy on Dancing with the Stars or Strictly Come Dancing.

If Omar catches your eye, you can find him on Twitter and Instagram

The June issue of Attitude is out now. Buy in print, subscribe or download. You can see all 100 of Attitude’s Bachelors of the Year here.

