Meet Pierre and Adrien Gaubert, the recipients of Attitude’s first ever Young LGBT Entrepreneur Award back in 2015, and stars of our Bachelors list, in association with Blued.

The two very dashing young brothers from France are known for coming up with the clever idea of creating a career-networking site specifically for the LGBT community.

But what else is there to know about them?

Take a look below:

You’re both French – what are the main differences between French and British men?

Lately we’ve come to appreciate more old fashion ways of dating with nice dinners and wine. No one can beat the French at romance! When it comes to dating British men are more pragmatic and direct, which on some occasions is not bad either.

Do you find you have similar taste in men? Has a man ever come between the two of you?

We don’t have a specific taste in men but sometimes, yes, we are definitely attracted to the same guy…if he doesn’t make a clear-cut choice from the beginning then he is out of the game for both of us. But let’s be honest we have got hysterical a couple of times over a man! Last time was in Lisbon, we had to leave the club because we started a huge drama.

As twins who are both openly gay, do you ever feel fetishised by other gay men or even potential suitors?

Often guys come with a shy face to ask “do you have sex together”? This is a turn off because we can’t understand why people would fetish over 2 brothers..when this happens the guy usually doesn’t get to ask another question after that…

When did you come out to each other? Did you have any idea the other was gay?

Adrien was the first one to come out as openly gay and live a true life. Pierre was a reluctant to come out as we did not live in a friendly environment (small village, South of France..). We both knew we were gay since we were teenagers (or maybe even before when dressing up with our grandma’s clothes)!

How was your coming out experience – did it differ for both of you?

Adrien: Besides Pierre and our dad who already knew (thanks to X rated content that was found in our rooms) I told my mom when I was 18. When she started questioning me I told her I’ll be happier being out as gay than she ever was as straight. It was hard at uni at first, but then I found my first gay friend and very supportive straight friends.

Pierre: In a way, when Adrien came out I was outed in a very soft way (people expected me to do so), it was 100 % easier than for him. Some people questioned why I did not have the courage to do it before but I must say the greatest support came from my ex-girlfriend. I would never be able to thank her enough for the love and support she showed me then.

How long have you been bachelors?

We’ve been single for a quite a while now, London has raised our expectations in terms of perfect men. But it s only been a year since we could say that we really want to find someone and make plans for the future. Our priority was to build a successful business who would benefit the LGBT community. Now we hope to have more time to think about love. We need to find someone that understands we are already in a brother relationship.

What are the top three qualities you look for in a man?

Pierre – Kind, intelligent and passionate.

Adrien – Fun, empathetic, passionate

What’s the best date you’ve ever been on?

Adrien: A date with my mum in Paris. We looked like Macron and his wife, everyone seeing us holding hands thought we were together.

Pierre : Driving around on a Greek island on a scooter at dawn with a guy that is now my sister.

…and the worst? (Or worst thing someone could do)

Pierre (both my date and I had a gastroenteritis for Valentine’s day and we went out for dinner..)

Adrien – After a great night with a date I asked the hotel for a taxi but I hadn’t checked the room number I was in..They then asked me for the name of the person I was with and I forgot it so they kicked me out accusing me of being a hooker!

What’s your favorite part of a man’s body?

Adrien – Smile

Pierre – Face

What’s your biggest deal-breaker when it comes to men?

Pierre – someone who doesn’t know how to use t knife and a fork.

Adrien – liars, unfortunately, I met a lot of them lately.

Lastly, do both of you have an *ahem* ‘three date rule’?

We have strong tempers and one date is enough to make a decision on someone..some people would say that’s harsh to judge people this fast..well dating is not a charitable act!

