Lord of the Thighs Solomon Golding is an artist of The Royal Ballet. He began his dancing career aged 10 and was a finalist on Young British Dancer of the Year. His dancing credits include The Sleeping Beauty, during which he pirouetted his way through the show as a very sexy Puss-in-Boots — meow!

As today’s Bachelor of the Day, Solomon tells us about his ‘V’ favourite part of a man’s body and his talent in avoiding particular questions …

Solomon Golding

Bachelor of the Year position: #38

How long have you been a bachelor?

Longer than I care to admit.

Blue. A post shared by Solomon Golding (@solomongolding) on Jan 20, 2017 at 1:51am PST

What was your coming out experience like?

I came out to my family at about 17, but I was out to my friends a little earlier. The reaction was anti-climactic because most people were like “Yeah, we know” *shrugs.

What are the top 3 qualities you look for in a man?

Aambition, sense of humor and loyalty.

What is the best date you’ve ever been on?

Best date was going to watch Lauryn Hill at the 02 Academy with this dude I was really into at the time.

A post shared by Solomon Golding (@solomongolding) on May 4, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

… and the worst?

Worst dates are the ones you think are going well, and then you get ghosted afterwards, and then you awkwardly bump into them weeks later.

Your favourite part of a man’s body?

Favorite part of a man’s body is probably the ‘V’.

Biggest deal-breaker?

Biggest deal breaker is being unmotivated.

Do you have an *ahem* ‘three date rule’?

I want to say yes but I’d be lying.

@boysbygirls A post shared by Solomon Golding (@solomongolding) on May 6, 2017 at 6:07am PDT

Who’s your celebrity crush?

I don’t really have a celebrity crush but I did watch Beauty and the Beast recently and I’d definitely choose Gaston over Prince Adam…

What’s your hidden talent?

Avoiding questions I can’t answer…

