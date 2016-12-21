They say that times of political strife inspire the greatest art, and while 2016 might have seen it’s fair share of misery both at home and abroad, it also produced some of the greatest records of recent times.

Whether they were celebrating life, death, race, sexuality or freedom (and being darn catchy in the process), here, in no particular order, we present Attitude’s best albums of the last twelve months…

David Bowie, Blackstar

Released just two days before his heartbreaking passing, David Bowie’s 25th studio album is atmospheric and cinematic. The music icon nods back to his ’70s rock roots and indulges in his love of jazz, while keeping his distinct space-age impression that will no doubt carry on in his legacy.

Beyoncé, Lemonade

Beyoncé’s audio-visual journey had us ready to dump Jay-Z for her, even if the cheating narrative seems a bit of a roller coaster. Whether or not you believe that Jay-Z really did do the dirty, Queen Bey has undoubtedly laid herself bare in more ways than one on this career-defining masterpiece.

Solange, A Seat at the Table

Not to be overshadowed, Bey’s sister Solange creates an artwork of her own that couldn’t be more different. The sweet and melodic tone of her third album — her first in eight years — is broken up with subtle R&B influences and is accompanied by stunning videos celebrating the liberation of black women.

Christine & The Queens, Chaleur Humaine



Although technically released in 2014, it wasn’t until 2016 that this monster album had its UK release and took over the world. Christine and the Queens, aka Héloïse Letissier, unapologetically sings of her pansexual identity, mixing pronouns as she establishes an androgynous alter ego. Filled to the brim with amazingly danceable synth-pop.

Anohni, Hopelessness

In the most radically political album of the year, Anohni does not hold back in her commentary on the workings of the US government, via its military tactics to destroy the planet. Anohni delivers these messages with immense gravitas, using different women (including the legendary Naomi Campbell) as a face for her voice.

Tove Lo, Lady Wood

Including the absolute bop that is ‘Cool Girl’, the album is split into two chapters: Fairy Dust and Fire Fade, the first of which narrates the party, the latter the morning after. Worth it for stomper ‘True Disaster’ alone. Read our interview with the openly bisexual, Swedish songwriting sensation in Attitude’s January issue – available to download and in shops now.

Words: Dom Top

