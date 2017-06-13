Attitude’s Editor in Chief Matt Cain has hit back at fashion brand Abercrombie and Fitch.

To celebrate Pride Month over the weekend, the company shared a misguided tweet which claimed that pride isn’t just for LGBT+ people.

The tweet, which has since been deleted following backlash, was part of the brand’s collaboration with the Trevor Project, who teamed up with Abercrombie and Fitch for their Made For Love campaign.

The tweet read: “The Pride community is everybody, not just LGBTQ people. – Kayla, merchandiser.”

In an interview with BBC World Service yesterday (June 12), Cain argued that Abercrombie & Fitch should have known better considering they’re a business that directly appeals to the LGBT+ community.

“It’s a company that built its early success at least on its appeal to the gay community. They’ve never stood by our side, they’re not straight allies like a lot of fashion brands are.

“They’ve completely misunderstood why gay people need a celebration that is just for us,” he added.

After the post was published, the US clothing brand were quickly met with a barrage of tweets from angry followers demanding they remove the offending post.

Pride is about being proud of being LGBTQ. That’s why it’s called #Pride. If you respect us, don’t co-opt that—especially for profit! — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) June 11, 2017

Cute – but EVERYBODY isn’t LGBTQIA. If they were we wouldn’t have these letters. It’s our community, we’ll let you know if you’re an ally. — Brendan (@macleanbrendan) June 11, 2017

In response to the criticism, Abercrombie and Fitch later tweeted: “Pride is an important time for the LGBTQ+ community.​ At A&F we work to ensure that everyone feels included, respected and empowered. # pride”

And also: “We are proud to show commitment to the LGBTQ+ community and to bring awareness to the important work the @ TrevorProject does. # ANFxTrevor”.

Listen to Matt Cain’s appearance on BBC World Service here.