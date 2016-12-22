Deadpool



Proving superhero films aren’t just for kids, equal parts violent and hilarious. With Ryan Reynolds naked and getting screwed with a strap-on.

Zootopia



Funny, cute and relevant with its messages about prejudice and the importance of diversity. Disney’s finest.

Captain America: Civil War



After the meh Avengers: Age of Ultron, Marvel showed they can still deliver a layered plot. Plus, Tom Holland as the best Spidey ever.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them



Relentlesss fun. A bit of magic is what the world needs after 2016.

Blair Witch



Reinvigorating the “found footage” horror genre — a sequel to the film that started it all.

Arrival



Intelligent, emotional and thrilling sci-fi which doesn’t resort to blowing up the Statue of Liberty.

