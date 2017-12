Insta-artist Portiswasp has amassed a loyal cult following for his fun and sexy collages featuring two of our favourite things: Disney, and the world’s most beautiful men.

Even the stars are fans, with the likes of Gigi Hadid and Nyle DiMarco sharing Portiswasp’s artwork this year alone. Now, the ‘Disney Voyeur’ has remixed some of Attitude’s hottest shoots of 2017. Think of it as an early Christmas present.

If you’re a fan, you can see plenty more where these came from on myportiswasp.com.