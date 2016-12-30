Well, we made it folks: 2016 is finally at an end. The year of death, destruction, and Donald Trump might have produced some of the greatest albums of the last few years, but we’re certainly excited to start afresh this January.

That renewal starts by getting acquainted with the host of hot young pop stars poised to make their musical breakthrough over the next few months. So without further ado, here are our ones to watch in 2017…

Nimmo

Breakthrough track ‘Dancing Makes Us Brave’, an ode to London’s nightlife, sets the tone for 2017. After spending the year on the road, Nimmo will be releasing their much-anticipated record in spring 2017.

Bebe Rexha

The talent behind hits for Rihanna, Bebe Rexha released some hot hits of her own, including ‘Me Myself and I’, and ‘No Broken Hearts’ with Nicki Minaj, to name a few. She will be touring

in 2017.

Tayá

Tayá’s emergence on to the R&B scene has brought a new, sexy take to the genre since debut track, Got Me Wondering, and new single, Deeper, is no different. A taste of her debut EP, to be released in 2017.

Zak Abel

Zak Abel dropped his latest single, Unstable, in November 2016, and he’s full of promise. Debut album, Only When We’re Naked, coming in February 2017, is set to be an open and vulnerable introduction to the lad.

Raye

With writing credits on hits such as After The Afterparty by Charlie XCX, editing and directing credits on Desiigner’s Timmy Turner, not to mention her own EPs and fashion line, there is little she can’t do.

