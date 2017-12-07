Promotional

Out of ideas on what to buy a friend, family member, loved one or husband? There’s no need to panic this festive season, because we’ve rounded up the best presents to to suit every budget…

1) Man in an Orange Shirt on DVD – £10.99, amazon.com

2) The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L.Frank Baum, illustrated by Sara Ogilvie – The Folio Society Edition – £39.95, foliosociety.com

3) Classic Original Undies from Aussiebum – £11.25, aussiebum.com

4) Cornerstone 12-month men’s grooming subscription gift package – £30.00 + free delivery, cornerstone.co.uk

5) Calssic mesh briefs from Project Claude, £27.50 – projectclaude.com

6) Bjorn Borg men’s 3-pack – £35, selfridges.com

7) Dirty Dancing 30th anniversary original soundtrack vinyl – £16.99, amazon.com

8) Multivitamin Power Recovery Masque – £39.50, demalogica.com

9) Ted Baker Premium fountain pen – £50, tedbaker.com

