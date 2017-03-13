aussieBum are one of our favourite brands when it comes to swimwear and underwear, and that could be a mantle that’s about to extend to everything else to with the launch of two new apparel clothing lines.

The brand have unveiled new casual menswear for the beach, the gym, and everything in between.

The range offers everything from denim and Chino shorts to jock tees and vests as we get ready to turn our minds towards summer – and you can deck yourself out in the cutting edge UltraLite Active range as you hit the gym or treadmill in the weeks leading up to it.

Check out some of the collections’ highlights below:

The menswear can be found here, and you can get your hands on the activewear collection can be found here.

