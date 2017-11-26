Austin Armacost is at it again, ‘it’ being showing off on social media.

The former MTV star is rarely clothed in his Twitter and Instagram output, but he’s taken his exhibitionism to the next level with his latest snap.

Posing in-between workouts, Austin stripped naked and snapped an incredibly revealing picture of himself spread across his workout bench.

Take a look at what we mean below:

He let the picture do all the talking, and simply captioned it with a few kiss emojis.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star and model – who accidentally revealed a little too much of himself in a recent picture shared to social media – has never been shy on social media so we’re not sure why we’re surprised.