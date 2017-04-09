He’s never been one to be bothered about showing some skin, but Austin Armacost has taken his exhibitionism to the next level in his latest snap.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star took to Twitter this afternoon (April 9) to share his most revealing picture yet.

Posing completely naked, the reality hunk tried – and failed – to fully cover up his manhood with just his hand.

Take a look below:

We’re blushing.

It’s not the first time Austin’s given his fans a cheeky treat on social media.

Earlier this year, the star celebrated Towel Tuesday on Instagram (Yep, we didn’t know that was a thing, either!), before promoting his 2017 calendar with a super NSFW shot.

More stories:

Gay bank worker fired after sharing his engagement pictures on social media

Five men who brutally attacked gay couple in The Netherlands released from custody