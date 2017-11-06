Reality star Austin Armacost regularly shocks fans with his nude snaps on social media, but his latest one takes the cake.
The 29-year-old, who starred in Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year, shared a snap that he teased was taken moments after, ahem, getting down to it.
The steamy pic features the model and actor spread out over the bed alongside the caption: “Post-coital”.
Take a look below:
This wasn’t the first time Armacost has bared all for his Instagram channel, in fact, he’s done it a fair few times.
Earlier this year Armacost shocked with his naked kitchen handstand, and he might have flashed fans a little too much with an x-rated bed selfie.
