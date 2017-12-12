A straight couple who said they would divorce if same-sex marriage was legalised in Australia have revealed whether they intend to follow through on their bizarre promise.

In an op-ed for the Canberra City News in 2015, Nick Jensen wrote that he and his wife Sarah would divorce if same-sex marriage was ever legalised in Australia.

Now that same-sex marriage has been legalised in the country, people have been wondering when the couple will finally divorce and a Facebook group called Celebrating Nick and Sarah’s divorce was created in preparation for the big day.

Just last month, LGBT lawyer Michael Tiyce offered his services because “they are going to need it.” However, the couple revealed their plans last week, and it seems they’ve gone back on their original promise.

Speaking to news.com.au, Nick Jensen said: “My previous public comments regarding civil divorce never envisaged me separating from my wife, but rather our marriage from the state.

“The legislation currently makes it untenable for us to do this under the law.”

He continued: “The point we were highlighting and that still stands however is the fact that a redefinition of marriage changes the agreement under which we were originally married.”

Tiyce, from Tiyce & Lawyers, previously claimed that their divorce would have been “a challenge” as divorce is only acceptable if the marriage has “broken down irretrievably”.

