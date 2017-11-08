The new Australian Firefighters Calendar for will certainly bring the fire to 2018.

The series of calendars started 25 years ago with the goal to raise money to support the Children’s Hospital Foundation. Since it’s founding, the organisation has managed to raise over $2.3 million for a number of charities.

While they’ve been doing some good for the world, the calendars have been treating fans to some seriously hot firefighters, just take a look for yourself…

And if that isn’t enough for you, check out a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot featuring the boys playing with adorable puppies:

